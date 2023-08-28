Former Wichita police officer gets probation after being accused in child sex crimes

A former Wichita police officer who was charged with child sex crimes in 2020 has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Joshua Hageman was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child in May 2020, the Eagle previously reported.

He pleaded guilty before his trial in June to aggravated battery and battery, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Dillon said.

Asked why the charges were lessened, district attorney Marc Bennett said “cases are reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

“The age of the case, nature of the allegations and the quality and nature of the evidence are factors considered in negotiations,” Bennett said.

Hageman was sentenced on Thursday to 24 months of probation with an underlying 13-month underlying prison sentence if he violates the terms of his probation, according to Dillon.

“The state asked for a 60 month extended probation but it was not granted by the court,” Dillon said.

Hageman was employed by the Wichita Police Department as a patrol officer from July 2016 to February 2021, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in an email.

The incident he was accused in happened in 2012, when he was 20. He was accused of inappropriately touching two 15-year-old girls at a home in Colwich.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay following the charges, according to a 2020 WPD news release.