Former Wichita police officer loses certification after domestic violence guilty plea

A former Wichita police officer was stripped of his law enforcement certification last month after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor assault, records show.

Jonathan Ahumada, 24, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail in June 2021 after Wichita Police Department officials learned that he had been involved in several domestic violence incidents, according to a WPD news release from 2021.

Ahumada was initially charged with three counts of domestic battery, two counts of restraint and one count of stalking, a summary order of revocation from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training says. The organization, known also as KS-CPOST, oversees law enforcement training and certification in Kansas.

The charged crimes were all misdemeanors.

The incidents happened between January 2019 and June 2021, court and KS-CPOST records show. Ahumada had been in relationships with three different women during that time span, the records say.

The records give this account:

While dating in January 2019, Ahumada and a woman got into an argument at his apartment. At some point Ahumada grabbed her after she hid in a bathroom and threw her on the ground, resulting in an injury, according to the summary order.

In May 2019, an argument broke out between Ahumada and the same woman at her apartment. The woman reported that she tried to stop Ahumada from entering but was unsuccessful, and he got in. Ahumada shoved the woman onto her bed, causing her to fall off and strike her leg on the nightstand, according to the summary order.

A second woman reported that in May 2020 she had locked herself in a room after Ahumada became upset with her for not having sex with him. Ahumada forced himself into the room and pushed her into the wall, not letting her move. The woman cut herself while trying to get away. She then went into the bathroom, where Ahumada would not let her leave, the summary order said.

A third woman told authorities that while dating Ahumada in June 2021, he became upset because she was at a pool with other men. Ahumada yelled at her and would not let her leave his apartment. He also threw his cell phone and hit her in the arm. After that incident, Ahumada cornered the woman at her apartment and would not let her get in her car until she agreed to talk to him. He also confronted her at her job, where he yelled and cursed at her as she left the building after her shift, the summary order said.

Ahumada was charged in June 2021 in connection with the women’s reports.

He admitted to three crimes in October 2021 and the rest of the counts were dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his guilty plea, Sedgwick County District Court records show. The judge gave Ahumada a six-month suspended jail sentence and placed him on probation for a year, according to court records. The judge also ordered him to pay a $200 fine, the court records say.

As part of his guilty plea, Ahumada was required to surrender his law enforcement certification.

He was employed with the Wichita Police Department for less than a year from August 2020 to July 2021.