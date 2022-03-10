Former Wichita school board member working for police department charged

A Wichita police employee and former Wichita Public Schools Board of Education member has been charged with a felony computer crime, according to court records filed this week.

Mia Turner had worked for the police department for more than 14 years. The past two-plus years she has been an administrative assistant, according to her LinkedIn page. She had worked as an assistant to former deputy chief Wanda Givens who retired in January, according to police.

Turner was appointed in March 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the USD 259 board for District 5, which covers northwest Wichita.

“I put six children through WPS, so I know how great it can be, I know where there can be some improvements,” she said.

She lost her seat in the Fall 2021 election.

“The charges stem from an investigation into the unauthorized release of classified information related to a criminal case in January of this year,” Wichita police spokesman Trevor Macy said Thursday. “She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation conducted by the Wichita Police Department.”

On Jan. 6, Turner “unlawfully and knowingly” did “damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: email,” according to court records.

Contributing: Chance Swaim with The Eagle