Former Wichita teacher, now in Tulsa, accused of child sex crime, official says

A Tulsa teacher has been arrested and accused of sex crimes with a 13-year-old in Wichita, according to a Wichita police spokesperson.

Christin Covel was arrested Tuesday. The details of the arrest on the Tulsa County Jail website do not list any charges but say she is being held for Sedgwick County.

A USD 259 spokesperson said Covel was a math teacher at Mead Middle School from 2015 to July 2020.

Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said the alleged incidents occurred in 2018 and 2019. It was reported to police in December, he said. He referred additional questions to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office. The DA’s spokesperson said he would not release information “until and unless the woman appears in court to hear any charges against her.”

Covel is listed as a math teacher at Tulsa’s Thomas Edison Preparatory Middle & High School.

News Channel 8 in Tulsa reported that the school sent a letter to parents, saying in part:“It is important to know our hiring process includes background checks for employees and that we have not received any reports of inappropriate behavior from Ms. Covel at Edison.”