Former Wicomico sheriff's deputy officially indicted on rape charges in Circuit Court

Steven Abreu, the former Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy facing rape and false imprisonment charges, was officially indicted in Wicomico County Circuit Court after the case was formally transferred Tuesday.

Abreu, 30, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Wicomico County District Court on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. prior to the case being transferred to the county's Circuit Court.

Among the charges on which he was indicted by assistant state attorney Patrick Gilbert were numerous counts of rape in the first degree, rape in the second degree, false imprisonment, sexual contact while a person is in law enforcement custody and three counts of misconduct in office.

Abreu was held without bond and, according to court filings from Oct. 31, elected for a speedy trial on the advice of the Office of the Public Defender.

Abreu, who was terminated immediately after the complaint was received and substantiated, had been employed with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for less than one year.

