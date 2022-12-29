Former Wilkes student pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials

Dec. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A former student at Wilkes University arrested for possessing child sexual abuse materials pled guilty to related offenses Wednesday.

Shane Alexander Davidson, 23, address listed as Shippensburg, was charged by agents with the Child Predator Unit of the state Office of Attorney General when a search warrant was served at his on-campus apartment on East South Street on May 5, according to court records.

When no one answered the door, Wilkes University police used a key to open the door, finding Davidson and others asleep.

Davidson initially denied knowing anything about having child sexual abuse materials on his Twitter account, saying he could not access due to it being hacked, according to court records.

Court records say Davidson later admitted he had child sexual abuse materials on his cell phone.

Agents analyzed Davidson's cell phone, finding at least 28 images of child pornography, court records say.

In a plea agreement accepted by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Davidson pled guilty to five counts of possessing of child pornography.

State Deputy Attorney General Christopher John Jones withdrew 23 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility against Davidson.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Davidson by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board. Davidson could be subject to 15 years registration of his address under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act when he is sentenced March 30. Davidson remains free on $100,000 bail.