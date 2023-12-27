Former Willmar Superintendent Jerry Kjergaard dies at age 71

Dec. 27—WILLMAR

— Willmar Public Schools' former superintendent Jerry Kjergaard died at the age of 71 on Dec. 20 at United Hospital in St. Paul, according to his obituary.

Kjergaard spent 38 years working in education across various school districts. The last 27 years of his career were spent as superintendent at six different school districts, including Willmar.

During his time as superintendent of Willmar Public Schools, he helped to pass a $52 million bond issue in a referendum to pay for a new elementary school, science classrooms at the middle school and activity space in the high school, the West Central Tribune

previously reported.

"Dr. Kjergaard's legacy here in Willmar Public Schools would be the vision and leadership he demonstrated to get a $52 million bond issue passed in 2015. The bond allowed the district to modernize its facilities and add a third elementary school, Lakeland Elementary. These improvements will impact students for generations to come," Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holm wrote in an email to the West Central Tribune.

According to his obituary, Kjergaard was originally from Rowena, South Dakota, and graduated from Brandon High School in Brandon, South Dakota, before attending the University of South Dakota. While there, he met his wife, Janice Kjergaard, with whom he had two children, Sarah Rojas and Steven Kjergaard.

After graduating and receiving a Doctorate of Education from Drake University, Kjergaard went on to teach social studies before becoming a principal and eventually a superintendent.

Not only did he work in primary and secondary schools, Kjergaard also spent some time at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Kjergaard worked as the Willmar superintendent for seven years before retiring in 2015.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Kjergaard's family and we are grateful for his seven years of leadership," Holm said.

Kjergaard is survived by his wife and children, a sister and six grandchildren. A viewing and memorial will be held Dec. 28 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault.