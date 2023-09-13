Former Willoughby-Eastlake Schools substitute teacher accused of sexual battery pleads to lesser charge

Sep. 13—A former Willoughby-Eastlake Schools substitute teacher charged with sexual battery has pled guilty to endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to court documents, Michael Czubaj, 23, entered the written plea in Lake County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 13.

Judge John P. O'Donnell accepted the plea from Czubaj, who now faces 6 to 12 months for fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and up to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

He was facing a third-degree felony charge of sexual battery.

Czubaj was arrested in March following allegations of sexual conduct between a 17-year-old female student in the district and the former substitute teacher and drama production assistant for both North and South high schools.

Czubaj was 22 at the time of the alleged encounters.

According to a post on the Eastlake Police Facebook page, an investigation was conducted by the Eastlake Police Department in collaboration with the Willoughby and Willoughby Hills police departments. The findings showed that between October 2021 and January 2022, there were sexual encounters between the two.

The alleged encounters were reported in Willoughby and occurred in both Eastlake and Willoughby Hills.

According to the Facebook post, Czubaj had a background check conducted by the district prior to being hired by the district and had no prior criminal record. Upon learning of the allegations the district immediately put him on administrative leave.