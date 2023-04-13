Former Wilmington mayoral candidate pleads guilty to sexual assault

Former Wilmington mayoral candidate Devon Scott pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual battery in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday.

A former Wilmington mayoral candidate and activist was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a 2015 sexual offense against his then-wife.

Devon Scott pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and to register as a sex offender.

According to an account presented by the district attorney's office, Scott splashed cold water on her face when she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. He told her not to call the police.

In the 2019 mayoral election, Scott ran against current mayor Bill Saffo and lost the race by 600 votes. As an activist, he became involved with the Black Lives Matter movement and was the co-founder of the Wilmington Advocacy and Protest Organization, formed in 2020.

Scott's former wife told the StarNews in July 2020 that she came forward with allegations of sexual assault after learning about his activism. In a July 2020 interview he admitted to the assault and rape. An arrest came after social media messages between them.

Previous coverage: Devon Scott charged with ’sexual offense’ against wife

His attorney said Scott is a humble person who has been an asset to the community for most of his life and took responsibility for his actions.

The district attorney said the victim requested a lifetime of no contact with Scott. She didn't appear in court, but the district attorney said her wanting to move on with her life was the reason.

Scott was placed on 18 months of supervised probation.The judge ordered Scott to have no contact with the victim at her home and other places such as work. He will also have register as a sex offender for 30 years and complete 48 days of community service. Scott was granted to have contact with his child under court ordered supervision.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest news by signing up for the StarNews newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Former Wilmington mayoral candidate pleads guilty to sexual assault