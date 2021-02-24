Former Winchester man sentenced on gun charges
Feb. 24—CONCORD — Federal officials have sentenced a former Winchester resident for making false statements while purchasing firearms.
Tyrone Morris-Janey, 30, was sentenced to time served, three years of supervised release and one year of home confinement, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire Scott W. Murray announced Tuesday.
Court documents filed in the case last year indicated Morris-Janey left Winchester in 2019 and listed his most recent address as Roxbury, Mass.
According to the charges against him and other documents filed in federal court, Morris-Janey claimed he was purchasing for himself when he bought handguns at Trader John's Gun Shop in January, February and July 2019, when in fact he was passing them on to someone else. He also falsely listed his former Winchester address for the July purchases, despite having already moved at that point, according to the charges.
In April 2019, Boston police found a Ruger .380-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number that a lab was able to read and which federal officials traced to Morris-Janey, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release Tuesday announcing his sentence.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found the records of his other gun purchases in a subsequent investigation, the release stated. They also interviewed someone who had overheard Morris-Janey talking on the phone about "flipping guns" while he was living in Winchester in 2018, according to records filed in court.
Morris-Janey pleaded guilty in September to four counts of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm.
"Making a false statement on a federal firearms purchase form is a serious crime," Murray said in prepared remarks Tuesday. "Buying guns for an unnamed person who may be prohibited from possessing them can endanger everyone. In order to maintain public safety, we will continue to work closely with the ATF and our other law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who unlawfully buy guns for others or who otherwise lie in order to purchase guns."
