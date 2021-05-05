Former Winchester police officer charged with mulitple counts of sexual assault

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·3 min read

May 5—A former police officer in Winchester, Tennessee, has been arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with multiple sexual assaults.

Tristan Xavier Delacruz, 28, is charged with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault in multiple incidents of sexual assault that happened in March 2020, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland said in a statement.

The indictment was issued Monday and Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in neighboring Lincoln County, Tennessee, with assistance from the sheriff's office there, according to Niland.

The alleged victims are four adult females. The allegations arise from separate incidents that occurred in Franklin County involving the four women and Delacruz, 12th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Steve Blount said Wednesday. Delacruz faces a May 14 arraignment on those charges in Franklin County Criminal Court. He has no attorney on record, according to court officials.

Delacruz also has unrelated cases from 2020 pending in Franklin County General Sessions Court, Blount said.

Court records show Delacruz has charges in one court case of three counts of domestic assault, two counts of interference with an emergency call, harassment, false imprisonment, theft between $1,000 and $2,500 and two counts of vandalism stemming from incidents on March 14, 2020, Oct. 17, 2020, and Oct. 26, 2020. He also faces a charge in a second pending General Sessions Court case of aggravated assault stemming from an incident on Nov. 1, 2020, records show.

Blount said one alleged victim in the pending cases in General Sessions Court is also an alleged victim in the unrelated grand jury indictment that led to Delacruz's arrest Tuesday on sexual assault charges, Blount said. His sessions court cases are set for a hearing May 20.

Officials said Delacruz is being held in a neighboring county jail.

Winchester police Chief Richard Lewis said Wednesday that Delacruz was terminated around the end of October 2020. He had been an officer with the Winchester department for about a year and a half, Lewis said.

"From talking with the D.A.'s office, we have no indication that any of this occurred while he was on duty," Lewis said of the allegations.

Delacruz also is connected to another police incident occurring in 2020 that drew headlines last June when he was among officers involved in a drowning that began as a chase out of neighboring Decherd and eventually led to the death of 24-year-old pursuit suspect Johnny Alexander "J.J." Baldwin.

On June 4, 2020, Baldwin led Decherd police officers on a chase into the neighboring town of Winchester after they tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Baldwin drove onto a dead-end road, jumped out of his vehicle, fled into some nearby trees and then ended up in a tributary of Tims Ford Lake called Boiling Fork Creek, police said.

Delacruz was among the officers at the scene on the creek that night and was shown on body camera footage as he stood on the bank apparently undecided whether to help Baldwin, who was struggling to stay afloat, while a fellow officer, Sgt. James Cody Bishop, repeatedly told him not to. Baldwin, about 10 feet from the shoreline in water over his head, slipped beneath the surface and drowned as officers watched.

That incident resulted in a federal lawsuit filed by Baldwin's family against Bishop and the city of Winchester that is still pending in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, court records show. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton or at www.facebook.com/benbenton1.

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Could Drop 10% Over the Next 5 Months. Here’s Why.

    The stock market historically doesn’t perform well between May and October and this year may fit perfectly into that trend, according to strategists at Stifel.

  • 5 undocumented people found in suspected human smuggling

    This comes just days after nearly 100 undocumented people were found at a home in a separate incident in southwest Houston.

  • U.S. sees Venezuela's Maduro 'sending signals' to Biden administration

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been “sending signals” to the Biden administration, but Washington will not ease sanctions without concrete steps toward free elections, a senior White House official told Reuters on Monday. The comments appeared aimed at dampening speculation President Joe Biden might start loosening the screws on Venezuela in response to Maduro’s agreement to allow the World Food Programme (WFP) to begin operating there and the release to house arrest of six former executives of U.S.-based Citgo in apparent goodwill gestures.

  • Bullets, blood, gunmen fleeing: Witnesses describe afternoon shooting in Five Points

    The shooting left one injured but many saw the incident that unfolded less than a block from the iconic fountain in Columbia’s Five Points.

  • President Biden's promises on policing reform: What the administration has accomplished

    The Biden administration faces an uphill battle in reforming the nation's policing. Here's what's been accomplished so far.

  • Lindsey Vonn Used a Genius Form Hack to Improve Her Squat Depth

    Hint: It involves a toilet.

  • Elected official groped woman at her home — then drove tractor drunk, Kentucky cops say

    He told a constituent they should go “to a nearby field together,” cops say.

  • Raiders FS Trevon Moehrig named one of the biggest steals of the draft

    Raiders FS Trevon Moehrig named one of the biggest steals of the draft

  • The pro-Trump Republican trying to upstage Cheney

    As new knives are taken out for the House GOP's No. 3 leader, Rep. Jim Banks is on the rise.

  • Audio of Facebook oversight board's Trump decision

    Four months after Facebook suspended President Donald Trump's accounts for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the company's quasi-independent oversight board has upheld the bans. (May 5)

  • Biden extends ban on fentanyl-like substances

    The president signed legislation Tuesday extending the ban into October, which comes two days before the previous ban was set to expire.

  • Sheriff Deputies Find Missing 95-Year-Old Woman Two Miles From Florida Home

    Two Walton County Sheriff’s deputies found a missing 95-year-old woman on May 2 in a heavily wooded area two miles from her home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and brought her to safety.The sheriff’s office said Julia Goodman went missing from her home early on Sunday, shortly after hanging out her laundry.Deputies Yost and Webster located a trail camera close to where she disappeared and used it to locate Goodman.Deputy Yost said he heard Goodman in a heavily wooded area “crawling on her hands and knees”, as darkness and rain began to fall.Both deputies said they then comforted Goodman, brought her blankets, and called emergency services. Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

    Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. More than 50 companies and business organizations, including some in Texas, released an open letter on Tuesday expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state. The letter — signed by American Airlines, Microsoft Corp., HP Inc., Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co. and others — comes amid votes on legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.

  • Private investigator rates 10 private detective scenes in movies and TV shows

    Veteran private investigator Andy Kay rates 10 private detective scenes in movies and television shows for realism. Kay has been working as a private investigator for over 25 years. He investigates infidelity, cybercrime, missing pets, and everything in between. Kay discusses the accuracy of detective scenes in films such as "Knives Out" (2019) with Daniel Craig, "Chinatown" (1974), and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" (1994). He comments on the prowess of the iconic detectives in "Sherlock Holmes" (2009) featuring Robert Downey Jr., "Searching" (2018), "Vertigo" (1958), and "Veronica Mars" (2014) featuring Kristin Bell. He also discusses television show detectives, such as Benedict Cumberbatch in "Sherlock" (2010), Tom Selleck in “Magnum, P.I.” (1980) and Matthew McConaughey in "True Detective" (2014).

  • The Monkees Announce 2-Month Long Farewell Tour with Stops Across North America

    Surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith will headline the band's final tour

  • Damien Harris’ wise advice for Patriots rookies is truly Belichickian

    Spoken like a true disciple of Bill Belichick

  • How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoing

    Body camera footage shows a Virginia police officer pepper-spraying a Black U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop in December 2020. Windsor Police via APWhen police officers kill people without apparent justification, those officers may face both criminal charges – as in the case of Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 – and civil lawsuits. Floyd’s family filed a federal civil rights suit against Chauvin and three other officers, alleging they used “unjustified, excessive, illegal and deadly force” while detaining him. The suit also named the city of Minneapolis, alleging city officials did not have good policies about using force and didn’t train the officers properly. In March 2021, as Chauvin’s criminal trial was set to begin, the city settled the lawsuit – agreeing to pay US$27 million to Floyd’s family – but Chauvin and the other officers paid nothing. That’s because, as a Minneapolis police officer at the time he killed Floyd, Chauvin was legally immune from civil lawsuits seeking damages for his actions. The principle is called “qualified immunity,” and it protects government workers from being sued for things they do in their official roles at work. A brief history of immunity The U.S. legal system has two types of immunity. The first is absolute immunity, which has a long history dating back to judges’ rulings under English common law from the 1700s. This type of immunity protects judges and lawmakers from being sued by people who suffer financially from their rulings or policy decisions. Therefore, judges and lawmakers are free to make the best decisions for society as a whole without worrying that anyone who is somehow harmed by their choices could come back and sue them for damages. The second kind of immunity, the one that affects police officers, stems from the Civil Rights Act of 1871. That law allowed an officer to be sued for official acts only if he knew, or should have known, that his action would violate a person’s constitutional rights, or if he intended to deprive someone of their constitutional rights. This liability depended on the officer’s internal state of mind, which is notoriously hard to prove in court. In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court changed that focus. The change came about in a ruling that an officer could not be sued for false arrest in the arrest of a person who was later found not to be guilty of a crime. The court did not look at the officer’s state of mind. Instead, the court compared the officer’s actions with those that would be taken by a reasonable public official in the same circumstances. If the officer’s actions were reasonable, then immunity was granted. Over time, this immunity has been expanded by the courts. It now extends to cover other misdeeds, such as infringement of a suspect’s civil rights during the exercise of a police officer’s authority, whether those misdeeds were intentional or not. Police use of force, as in this July 2020 pepper-spraying incident in Seattle, is under scrutiny around the country. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Making lawsuits harder The current standard, created by the Supreme Court in 1982, protects officers from being sued in civil court unless their actions are objectively ruled a violation of the law. An aggrieved citizen with a civil rights complaint can no longer argue that an officer’s conduct was motivated by wrongful intent, malice or even prejudice. What matters is not what the officer did but how it compares with what a reasonable officer might have done. The result of the changed standard has been to severely limit the number of civil claims against police that make it past the officer’s broad defense of qualified immunity. Over many decades, and with increasing intensity in recent years, news reports and citizen complaints have identified police officers harming civilians, particularly Black Americans, seemingly with impunity. Officers know the law will shield them from personal liability, and they also know that it is rare for officers to face criminal charges – much less be convicted. But recent examples may bring additional attention to this issue. In March 2021, Marion Humphrey, a Black law student at the University of Arkansas, filed a federal lawsuit against an Arkansas state trooper, alleging the trooper unlawfully searched his personal belongings during a traffic stop in August 2020. The trooper has not been disciplined or faced criminal changes, but the lawsuit says a video camera captured the trooper making insulting remarks about Humphrey’s race and age. In April 2021, Caron Nazario, a Black U.S. Army lieutenant, filed a civil rights lawsuit against two police officers in Virginia who pepper-sprayed him during a December 2020 traffic stop. One of the officers involved was fired, and the other was ordered to undergo retraining. The state attorney general is investigating the incident, in which Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated. It is not yet clear how those lawsuits will address the possibility of the officers claiming – or being granted – qualified immunity. But those incidents and others like them have sparked intense debate about whether, and under what circumstances, police officers should have qualified immunity. Proponents say qualified immunity offers a balance between letting victims hold officials accountable and minimizing harm to society as a whole. Opponents say it serves as protection for wrongdoers that harks back to Jim Crow laws and is a vestige of racism that perpetuates unequal treatment before the law. Family members of people killed by police in Minnesota march on the state’s Capitol building in October 2020 demanding better accountability for police violence, including an end to officers’ qualified immunity from civil lawsuits. Chris Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A move to eliminate qualified immunity Qualified immunity is a federal law construct; however, some states are already moving to do away with this type of legal protection for police officers. In June 2020, the state of Colorado did so, in direct response to George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests. In August 2020, Connecticut took a similar step. In March 2021, the New York City Council did the same for its police department. New Mexico joined the growing movement the following month. At the federal level, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March 2021, which in part seeks to limit the ability of police officers to claim qualified immunity as a defense in private lawsuits. The bill is now in the U.S. Senate for consideration. Similar laws are likely to spread across the country as Americans and their lawmakers examine whether qualified immunity for police does more harm than good. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ronnie R. Gipson Jr., University of Memphis. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of lawDecades of failed reforms allow continued police brutality and racism Ronnie R. Gipson Jr. does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Storage Wars Star Dan Dotson Had His Finger Bitten Off by One of His French Bulldogs

    The auctioneer revealed that he's sustained an intense injury — nearly losing part of his finger — after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two of his dogs

  • Wolf Alice: Smile

    James welcomes the members of Wolf Alice who are set to release their first album in nearly four years, and are gearing up for their first live shows in two years this summer. And after sorting out what happened the last time James and Wolf Alice hung out, the group shares a special performance of their song "Smile."

  • Why the Lakers need to avoid the NBA play-in tournament at all cost

    USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down why the Lakers need to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.