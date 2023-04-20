Former Window Select owner faces felony charge after customers say company stole thousands of dollars

The former owner of Menomonee Falls-based Window Select is facing a felony charge after customers say the company stole thousands of dollars from them with the intent to defraud.

Justin Kiswardy was charged April 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court with one count of felony theft of between $5,000 and $10,000. If convicted, Kiswardy faces up to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

This felony charge comes after hundreds of customers have claimed they were scammed after purchasing windows and doors from Window Select for work that was never completed. Window Select has been the target of dozens of civil claims in the past year from both customers and vendors for missing payments, some reaching more than a $1 million.

In January, Kiswardy left Window Select after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and third-party management firm Cogent Analytics took over full ownership of the company.

Kiswardy is due in court for his initial appearance on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a complaint of theft on Feb. 15, 2023, and received information forwarded from the Marathon County District Attorney's office, which included a letter from the victims, a couple, explaining an agreement for services with Window Select. The letter reported the product wasn't delivered, services were never completed and the money was never returned.

The couple signed a contract in February 2022 for the purchase and installation of seven windows. They initially paid $8,893 via credit card.

As time went on, the couple became unable to reach anyone from the company. The couple attempted to contest the transaction, including through the credit card company. The couple learned that Window Select seemed to have claimed with the credit card company that the windows were installed.

The credit card company would not remove the charge and the transaction was finalized in December 2022.

Officers attempted to contact Window Select using the phone number listed on the company's website and it was not in service. Marathon County dispatchers provided a phone number for Kiswardy, which also was not in service.

