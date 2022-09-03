Former Wolfe City officer to go on trial for murder

Sep. 3—A murder trial is scheduled to begin this month in the case of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murdering a resident of the city almost two years ago.

Shaun Lucas was transferred back Friday to the custody of the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center, where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Lucas has pleaded not guilty. He is charged with murder after he reportedly shot to death Jonathan Price, who was unarmed, the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled Tuesday in the 354th District Court. Jury selection in the case is set for Sept. 12.

As of this week, both the prosecution and defense attorneys had been issuing subpoenas for witnesses and evidence to present during the trial.

In November 2020, the Hunt County grand jury issued a murder indictment, naming Lucas, 24, of Lone Oak.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated that the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, was captured by a body camera. Lucas had arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress," according to Simmons' complaint. Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good?" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price by grabbing his arm and using verbal commands, which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a Taser and informed Price to comply or the Taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the Taser, which was not effective, according to Simmons' complaint.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the Taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Price "resisted in a nonthreatening posture" before the officer used his Taser and gun, concluding that Lucas' actions were "not justifiable force."

Lucas, a recent police academy graduate, was fired by the Wolfe City City Council soon after the shooting.

Price, a native of Wolfe City, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, according to accounts from numerous Wolfe City residents.