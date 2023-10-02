WORCESTER – A security guard faces firearm charges for allegedly shooting at a pickup near a crowded McDonald’s parking lot on Mill Street late Saturday.

Court documents show that William Trotta, 78, shot twice in the direction of a vehicle that backed into his car following a physical altercation between the guard and the driver.

Trotta is a former city police officer who retired more than a decade ago, according to a spokesman for the Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., Trotta first approached the truck while parked in the area of 595 Mill St. after seeing the same vehicle drive erratically for a second time that week, according to police.

Video footage obtained by police shows that Trotta used his car to block the truck from leaving before walking over to the driver’s side window.

After the driver of the truck reversed into Trotta's car, Trotta opened the driver’s side door, leading to a physical altercation, police said.

After three attempts to clear its way by crashing into Trotta’s car, the truck drove off, prompting Trotta to produce a weapon and use it twice on the fleeing truck, according to court records.

There were no reported injuries.

Trotta is licensed to carry a weapon and has a firearms identification card, court records show.

He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm withing 500 feet of a dwelling.

Trotta was arraigned in Central District Court Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

Trotta is due to appear again in court Dec. 4.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former Worcester police officer, working as security officer, faces gun charges