Former worker convicted by jury of sexual assault reported at Yosemite National Park

A former employee of a concessionaire at Yosemite National Park was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault by a federal jury on Wednesday.

After a three-day trial in U.S. Eastern District Court in Fresno, Charles Porter, 31, of Pomona, was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking or wounding, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Federal investigators accused Porter, an employee of Aramark, of entering into the sleeping victim’s cabin located in the employee housing area of Yosemite Valley on April 14, 2020.

Porter, who was also staying in employee housing, then began to sexually assault the victim. He fought back, and during the struggle, Porter attempted to penetrate the victim, according to court records.

The victim was able to reach the door of his one-room cabin and called for help. Nearby neighbors responded and physically removed Porter, who was later arrested.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on July 8, 2022. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by National Park Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Rangers. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine E. Schuh and Laura Jean Berger prosecuted the case.