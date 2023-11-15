Former Workers' Party Member of Parliament Yaw Shin Leong dies at age 47

Yaw Shin Leong contested and won in the 2011 General Election, but was later expelled from the Workers Party in 2012. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin) (REUTERS)

SINGAPORE — Former Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Yaw Shin Leong has died at the age of 47, as confirmed by announcements on his social media accounts late on Tuesday (14 November).

Obituaries on his Facebook and LinkedIn profiles confirmed his death on 10 November, although no cause of death was provided.

His political departure

Yaw served as an MP for Hougang SMC in 2011 but was expelled from the WP in 2012 for not addressing allegations concerning an extra-marital affair.

Subsequently, he departed Singapore with his wife. In 2021, he posted on Facebook as Amos Rao disputing WP chief Pritam Singh’s account of his departure from the party.

Yaw's expulsion led to a by-election in Hougang, prompting voters to return to the polls a year after the 2011 general election. WP's Png Eng Huat won the by-election over the People's Action Party's Desmond Choo.

Before relocating overseas, Yaw had been involved in Singapore's education sector for several years.

His impact beyond politics

The social media handles, operating under the moniker "Amos Rao", had been used by Yaw since around 2017, following his tenure as an MP from 2011 to 2012.

The obituaries lamented his untimely departure, stating, "Our hearts are broken with grief. You left us too soon, too sudden."

"Your sudden passing leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. We know you are in a better place. We love you deeply. You will live on forever in our hearts."

Describing Yaw as a beloved husband, father, brother, leader and soldier, the obituary provided details about his wake while also requesting privacy from the media for his family during this time of mourning.

It also highlighted Yaw’s dedication to Singapore, including his service in the National Service, and his contributions that extended beyond politics, leaving a lasting impact.

