Former WSJ reporter ends Indian hacker lawsuit against Dechert

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon has ended his lawsuit against Dechert LLP and two of its former partners, saying in a filing made public late on Monday that he was voluntarily dismissing his claims against the law firm.

Solomon sued Dechert and several others last year, alleging that the Philadelphia-based firm worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources. Solomon alleged the messages were later circulated in a successful effort to get him fired from the Journal.

It's not clear whether Solomon reached a settlement with Dechert, which had disputed his allegations.

Dechert and its lawyers didn't return messages. Solomon, who now works as an editor for the news website Semafor, referred questions to his lawyers, who didn't return emails.

A lawyer for former Dechert attorney Neil Gerrard declined to comment. Representatives for the other defendants in the suit, which is still active, didn't return messages.

Dechert still faces other claims connected to the hiring of Indian hackers to win cases, including a lawsuit filed in New York last year by Solomon's former source, the aviation tycoon Farhad Azima.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Bernadette Baum)