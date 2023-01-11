Former WT biologist sentenced for violating endangered species act

The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

A former biologist with West Texas A&M University was sentenced Tuesday to six months in a federal prison for illegally importing wildlife merchandise and storing them on campus.

Richard Kazmaier faced up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to a count of Lacey Act Trafficking.

On Tuesday, he appeared before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk for a sentencing hearing.

Kazmaier admitted to smuggling into the United States wildlife merchandise such as taxidermy mounts, skeletons, bones and feathers without declaring them to customs authorities and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

University officials by Friday were unable to confirm if Kazmier was still employed by the school where he was an associate professor. WT was not mentioned in the indictment, however, Kazmier did store the contraband on campus, the documents state.

According to plea documents, Kazmaier will also pay as part of his plea $5,000 to the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund, which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fund pays out tips for information that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction, civil penalty assessment, or forfeiture of property for any violation of the Lacey Act or its regulations, as well as the costs incurred by persons who provide temporary care for fish, wildlife, or plants pending the disposition of any civil or criminal Lacey Act proceeding.

Kazmaier's charge stems from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement investigation as part of Operation Global Reach, which focused on the trafficking of wildlife from Indonesia to the United States.

Kazmaier bought wildlife items from the internet through websites including eBay, where he operated an account since 2000 under the user name, Tortuga Tex.

Investigators found that from March 2013 to February 2020, Kazmaier imported approximately 358 wildlife items into the United States with a market value of $14,423. The items came from Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Latvia, Norway, Russia, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay, according to court documents.

Kazmaier did not declare any of the wildlife items he shipped except on three occasions when USFWS inspectors intercepted the shipments and gave him an opportunity to file a retroactive declaration.

The United States and 183 other countries are signatories to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which regulates the trade of endangered or threatened species through permit requirements.

Among the 14 species Kazmaier shipped that required permits were a golden jackal, caracal, Eurasian otter, Vervet monkey, mountain weasels, African harrier hawk and a greater naked-tailed armadillo. Kazmaier did not resell the items, but traded or gifted them to other professors, collectors and WT students.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former WTAMU sentenced for Endangered Species Act violation