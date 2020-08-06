Former WWE star Marty Jannetty ‘murder confession sparks police investigation’

Marty Jannetty (right) during his time in The Rockers with Shawn Michaels: John McKeon/CC BY-SA 2.0

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty reportedly confessed to killing a man in Georgia, leading police launch an investigation.

The former tag team champ, 60, said in a now-deleted Facebook post that he made a man “disappear” in his youth, according to TMZ.

“I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f*g that worked there .. and he put his hands on me,” Jannetty wrote in the post.

“He dragged me around to the back of the building .. you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

Mr Jannetty, who according to his Facebook profile lives is from Columbus, said the man who allegedly attempted to assault him was “never found”.

He appeared to suggest that authorities should have checked a local river for the body. “They shoulda looked in the Chattahoocie River...[sic]” he said.

According to TMZ, Columbus detectives have launched a probe to look into Jannetty’s alleged murder confession.

“We are going to look into this,” a spokesperson told the publication.

“The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Jannetty and Columbus Police Department for comment.

Marty Jannetty woke up today and decided to casually confess to a murder. pic.twitter.com/l8yGSq17oO — Mikey (@BLPMikey) August 5, 2020

Mr Jannetty is widely known for his tenure as half of tag team The Rockers, in which he partnered with Shawn Michaels.

The duo originally found success during the mid-to-late 1980s under the moniker of The Midnight Rockers, becoming two-time AWA World Tag Team Champions and winning various regional titles.

The two men’s careers diverged in later years, with Mr Michaels becoming the more successful and renowned performer.

Mr Janetty has a history of posting concerning messages to Facebook and has previously said he might be suffering from brain damage.

In 2019, he claimed to have been seeing a counsellor for alcohol and sex addiction.

