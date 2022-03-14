Former WWE star Scott Hall to be taken off life support, says nWo teammate Kevin Nash

Scott Hall’s family is preparing to say goodbye to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The 63-year-old wrestler will be taken off life support as soon as his family is “in place,” former nWo teammate Kevin Nash revealed in a heartbreaking remembrance of his longtime friend.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on Instagram early Monday morning.

“My heart is broken and I’m so very f—king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Hall was put on life support over the weekend after suffering multiple heart attacks due to a blood clot that occurred after hip replacement surgery last week, according to wrestling blog PW Torch.

The Maryland native broke into wrestling as Razor Ramon, winning four Intercontinental Championship titles with WWF, which later became WWE. In May 1996, he left for WCW, where he and Nash formed The Outsiders, then added Hulk Hogan to become New World Order.

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......a lot that disliked us. We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other,” Nash wrote.

“Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said, ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”