Former Wyandotte County deputy who got into fight at gas station loses police license

A former deputy in Wyandotte County has had his police license revoked after an altercation with a security guard.

Shayne Henre was employed with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office from July 2016 to November 2020.

Early on Aug. 10, 2020, he was off-duty and drinking alcohol when he stopped at a convenience store, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST), the state agency responsible for issuing and revoking police officer certification.

He yelled an offensive phrase at a security guard who was pumping gas, left the parking lot and then returned. He continued yelling obscenities and slammed his hands on the guard’s vehicle multiple times. CPOST said “physical contact ensued.”

Henre was charged with disorderly conduct in municipal court in Wyandotte County and found guilty in October 2020, CPOST documents said.

His certification was revoked Jan. 26.

Henre declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Three Wyandotte County deputies had their certifications revoked last year.