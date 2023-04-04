Former Wyoming governor candidate Rammell claims illegal search, seizure in lawsuit

Apr. 3—CHEYENNE — Former Republican candidate for Wyoming governor Rex Rammell filed a lawsuit last week in federal district court and requested more than $12 million in damages for an alleged civil rights violation.

The complaint was against Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr and Deputy Sheriff Ty Huffman for an alleged illegal search and seizure in June 2019. Rammell argued his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when he was stopped while transporting horses in Sublette County by Huffman, who demanded a brand inspection permit.

"He did so without reasonable suspicion of a crime or warrant in violation of the 4th Amendment," Rammell stated in the court documents. "Sheriff K.C. Lehr implemented the policy under the color of state law, Officer Huffman enforced it. Both defendants should have known that searching and seizing requires reasonable suspicion of a crime or a warrant."

Rammell outlined an extensive list of injuries in the complaint, including that the incident was published in a local newspaper and received a lot of attention from both sides of the issue.

A hearing was held in district court to rule on Rammell's motion to "suppress the evidence for lack of reasonable suspicion to stop," which was granted by the magistrate and ratified by a circuit court judge. But the state appealed the decision, and a district court judge in Sheridan reversed and remanded the case back down to the circuit due to the magistrate's appointment not being approved by county commissioners.

In the end, a new circuit court judge denied the repeated motion to suppress the evidence, and the case went to trial. Rammell was found guilty and fined $1,255 for not having a brand inspection permit, and the decision was affirmed in district court after he appealed it.

"The case consumed over three years of Plaintiff's life. There was a lot of negative publicity," according to the complaint. "Plaintiff is a veterinarian and purchased a building to open up a veterinary clinic in Pinedale, the county seat of Sublette County. The notoriety of the case damaged Dr. Rammell's reputation and business."

Rammell discontinued services Dec. 31, 2020, after struggling to sustain the business, and put the building up for sale. It has still not sold, but the injuries allegedly went further than his business and ability to sell real estate.

He claims his damaged reputation was irreparable, and it impacted his race for the state Senate seat in District 14. He lost to Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, in the Republican primary. Rammell ran for governor in 2022 and "was again badly defeated in part due to the damage his reputation had received."

"Dr. Rammell's reputation has been damaged, causing him a significant amount of emotional distress," the injuries list concluded. "His economic opportunity in Sublette County as a veterinarian has been completely removed. His investment and time lost due to the damage this case has done to him is substantial."

The Republican politician hopes to be compensated both for economic damages due to negative publicity for "his fight against the violation of his 4th Amendment rights," and the loss of reputation and emotional distress suffered.

Not only is he seeking $1,255 for the fine in Sublette County, he is asking for $12 million for economic and punitive damages.

Rammell has faced legal trouble in both Idaho and Wyoming in the past.

Rammell was charged with obstructing an officer because he refused to get off of a dead elk killed by authorities in 2006, which was followed by a citation from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 2010 for killing prey in the wrong hunting zone. He and his wife also filed a bankruptcy petition in Wyoming's district of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in 2013, as well as faced ramifications for one count of "operation of off-road vehicles prohibited on closed areas" under federal jurisdiction last year.

Neither Rammell nor the Sublette County Sheriff's Office responded immediately to requests for comment.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.