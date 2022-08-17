Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson on Cheney, Trump and today's GOP

Storyful

US Rep. Liz Cheney conceded she lost the Wyoming Republican primary election to Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, August 16.Speaking to supporters in Jackson, Wyoming, Cheney said she could have “easily” won re-election had she “gone along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election,” but that it was a path she “could not and would not take.”“No House seat, no office in this land, is more important than the principles we are all sworn to protect,” she said. “Our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honorably the outcome of elections. And tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”Hageman’s, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in September last year, thanked Wyoming voters in a tweet from her campaign’s profile account. Credit: Liz Cheney via Storyful