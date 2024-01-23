Former Xerox Ventures execs launch first fund under Myriad Venture Partners

Christine Hall
Early-stage startups working on artificial intelligence, clean technology and B2B software now have another chunk of capital to go after.

After working together at Xerox Corp.’s corporate venture capital firm Xerox Ventures, Chris Fisher, Tim Chiang and Dean Mai form Myriad Venture Partners.

They secured $100 million in capital commitments for their first fund, which targets $200 million in total, Fisher told TechCrunch. Fisher is the former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Xerox and former founder and managing partner of Xerox Ventures, a firm started in 2021.

“We’ve had an eclectic career, which lends itself really well to things like the Parsons theory, which is probably where our name came from — our ecosystem,” Fisher said. “The three of us have complementary skills across a lot of different areas between operations strategy and venture investment.”

Myriad’s Fund I currently backs 14 companies, including metal additive manufacturing company Seurat Technologies, LinkSquares, Anvilogic and Mojave. Fisher expects to invest in 25 to 35 companies once the fund closes.

At a time when the venture market faces significant challenges, including higher interest rates and depressed company valuations, Fisher believes mature businesses will either get disrupted by more innovative startups. Clean tech continues to be a hot area. And in the past decade, the transition to software technology accelerated. This means anyone wanting to stay at the top of the stack have to continue to accelerate, he said.

This is something he is already seeing happening at companies through R&D, expansion and spending across AI software, including ChatGPT.

“There's a lot of crossover because these organizations need to work better for themselves, including their employees' and customers’ experiences,” Fisher said. “They all want more efficient and cost effective interaction services, lower cost and cost to equity. Even when we think about periods, we are well positioned to participate in this evolution.”

Myriad also leverages an advisory council that includes corporate partners Xerox and HCLTech. The council will have access to deal flow and fosters the development of new business models and go-to-market strategies.

Meanwhile, Xerox is also the anchor investor of the new fund.

“We see a real opportunity for Myriad to succeed,” said Louie Pastor, Xerox's chief transformation and administrative officer, in an interview. “With Xerox Ventures as an internal firm, the ability to scale wasn't there. Now with an independently run firm, the ability to scale is limitless. We're very excited about what Myriad can do as it scales and brings on other partners, and also what that means for Xerox as an LP and member of the advisory council.”

Recommended Stories

  • When it comes to startups' flight to quality, have we swung too far in the other direction?

    This week, we talked to Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures, a founder collective and early-stage (think pre-seed) venture firm. Jenny and I discussed a wide variety of topics, including startups’ flight to quality in 2024 and how smaller firms are competing with larger firms in the current investment landscape. Jenny was a great guest — not afraid to speak her mind and share valuable insights.

  • How African startups raised funding in 2023

    After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.

  • Sequoia backs Coana to help companies prioritise vulnerabilities using 'code aware' software analysis

    Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.

  • Blueshift, a marketing automation startup, raises $40M in debt

    Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Netflix, in a multi-billion dollar deal, will host WWE's Raw starting next year

    The 10-year deal marks Netflix's first big venture into the world of live sports entertainment

  • AC Ventures closes its new $210M Indonesia-focused fund

    In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.

  • Albedo closes $35M at boosted valuation to build satellites that orbit very, very close to Earth

    Satellite startup Albedo aims to provide commercial orbital imagery so detailed that the military kept its own version under wraps — until it was leaked a few years ago by Donald Trump. In 2019, then-President Trump tweeted a detailed image of a heavily damaged Iranian launch pad captured by a classified military satellite. The image, which was declassified in 2022, revealed what many in the commercial Earth observation industry suspected: that U.S. defense had the ability to capture images at a staggeringly sharp 10-centimeter resolution.

  • Bluewhite rakes in $39M for robots-as-a-service that can be retrofitted to drive any tractor

    Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).

  • 'De-Googled' smartphone company Murena launches own-brand mobile network

    Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.

  • Docker's Build Cloud lets developers build their containers in the cloud

    At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.

  • Pininfarina launches Classiche certification program for vintage cars

    Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.

  • I finally bought an air fryer — here are 5 reasons to believe the hype

    My Ninja air fryer has become indispensable in my kitchen — and it's on sale, along with other top-rated models!

  • Eagles shakeup continues, Brian Johnson won't return as offensive coordinator

    The Eagles need a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

  • ModernFi secures $18.7M to help banks grow their deposit base

    A lot has happened in banking over the past year, including the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and that’s enabled companies like ModernFi to step in and provide other solutions. The company provides community and regional banks with end-to-end deposit management capabilities, including a deposit network so bank customers can grow, retain and manage their deposit base by sourcing deposits, sweeping funds and providing additional security to depositors. In fact, ModernFi, founded in 2022 by Paolo Bertolotti and Adam DeVita, raised $4.5 million in a seed round a month prior to the SVB news.

  • Germany's Instagrid, which uses software to supercharge portable batteries, raises $95M

    Energy supply is one of the bigger issues impacting how technology will evolve over time -- a challenge that might be feel closer to home when you consider the batteries of objects like mobile phones or electric vehicles but is definitely not constrained just to consumer tech. A startup called Instagrid is using software to scale that mountain when it comes to enterprise-grade portable chargers. It's been getting a lot of attention, selling 30,000 units of its flagship "One" product to date and growing at 100% annually, and today it's announcing a Series C of $95 million to power up its growth strategy.

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • The stock market took a long pause between record highs. History says this is great news.

    After going two years without a record close, history says the wait will be worth it for stock market bulls.

  • Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down

    Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.

  • Business travel management platform TravelPerk raises $104M

    TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.

  • Plural, the VC led by founders, pulls together a new $432M fund to back European startups

    European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.