Former Yakima police officer accused of raping a passed out teen in West Richland

A former Yakima police officer and school resource officer is accused of raping a drunk teenager in his West Richland home.

Elias Huizar, 39, is suspected of sexually assaulting the unconscious house guest after a night of drinking with his 17-year-old girlfriend and the teen, according to court documents.

Huizar worked for the Yakima Police Department between 2014 and 2022 but it’s not clear where he’d been working since he left the department.

He was arrested Saturday, Feb. 3, after his girlfriend reported catching him assaulting the other girl.

The two teens left in Huizar’s truck and drove west until they found a Benton County sheriff’s deputy parked in Benton City. The girlfriend also took her and Huizar’s 9-month-old baby.

When West Richland police went to his home on Highlands Boulevard, he refused to open the door and they forced their way into the house. A Benton County deputy prosecutor said in court Monday that Huizar was doing laundry when he was arrested.

The prosecutor asked that bail be set at $200,000, noting that Huizar followed the two teens after they fled the house and may face charges for witness tampering.

Detectives also are investigating if Huizar’s girlfriend was of legal age when she became pregnant.

Court Commissioner Megan Whitmire agreed to set bail at $200,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport, not to drink alcohol and not to contact his girlfriend or the other teen.

He bailed out of jail Monday evening.

Alleged rape

Huizar’s girlfriend told investigators the trio had been drinking on Saturday until the younger teen became sick and went to sleep in a guest room. Huizar’s girlfriend lay down next to her in case she was sick again.

His girlfriend said she woke up to see Huizar assaulting the passed out teen, according to court documents. The girlfriend confronted him, and he left the room “like nothing had happened,” court documents said.

The two teens left with the baby in Huizar’s truck and he followed them, said the documents. Huizar kept driving when they stopped to talk with a Benton County sheriff’s deputy.

West Richland police were notified and they went to Huizar’s home but he refused to come outside, according to a West Richland Facebook post. Other law enforcement agencies helped West Richland enter the house and arrest him.