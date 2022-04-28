Former Yale New Haven payroll worker pleads guilty to theft in federal court

A woman who authorities say stole more than $100,000 from Yale New Haven Health Systems by adding fake entries to payroll records pleaded guilty Wednesday to a theft charge, a U.S. Attorney’s spokesman said.

Lorita Fair, 51, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of New Haven, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to one count of theft in connection with health care, Tom Carson said.

According to court documents, Fair began working in Yale New Haven’s payroll department in January 2020 as a temporary worker and was hired as a full-time employee in May 2020. A short time later, she began embezzling money by creating false entries in the payroll system that resulted in her and two others getting payments to which they were not entitled.

The two other individuals kicked back to Fair part of the fraudulent payroll funds they received, the documents said.

In all, Fair was responsible for $116,260 fraudulent payroll payments between June and December 2020, they said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced July 27, Carson said.

