Former YC church administrator charged with fraud

May 26—The wife of a former Marysville police chief was arrested in Oklahoma after a federal grand jury indicted her on multiple counts, including fraud.

On May 19, a federal grand jury in Sacramento returned an indictment against Chanell Easton, 36, of Oklahoma City with charges that included 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft for a scheme to embezzle church funds, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.

Easton, the wife of former Marysville Police Department Chief Aaron Easton, worked as an administrator at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, according to multiple sources. The U.S. Department of Justice would not confirm Wednesday the name of the church involved, but did say it was a church in Yuba City.

Court documents show that during her employment with the Yuba City church, Chanell Easton allegedly stole more than $360,000 from the church, including from its food pantry and youth ministry, during a years-long embezzlement scheme, Lauren Horwood, public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Justice, said.

"Without the church's knowledge or authorization, Easton opened five business credit card accounts in the church's name," Horwood said. "Easton used these five credit cards, as well as a credit card used by the church's youth pastor, to make personal purchases — including at a hair salon, retail stores, online retailers, a vacation rental service, and to buy concert tickets — and then paid off the resulting balance with the church's money. Easton also transferred money directly from the church's bank accounts to her own personal account, paid down the balance of her own personal credit card, and paid her cellphone provider for her personal bills and for new phones."

Easton also allegedly stole money from the Yuba City church by "writing checks to others for personal expenses and by writing checks to herself, on which she forged the signatures of the church's treasurer or the head volunteer of the church's food pantry," according to the indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliot C. Wong and Christopher S. Hales are prosecuting it.

"If convicted, Easton faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, and a mandatory two-year sentence on each count of aggravated identity theft," Horwood said. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."