Former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sex abuse involving multiple patients arrested

A former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct was arrested and officially charged on dozens of charges of sex crimes.

Donald Gronbeck was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office late Friday morning. Online jail records show he’s being held rape, sexual batter, sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition charges.

A Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 50 charges against Gronbeck, according to online court records. He’s facing nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

>> 1 dead after crash in Butler Township

News Center 7 reported that Gronbeck’s medical license was suspended and later revoked earlier this year by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

State medical board documents outline sexual assault complaints made against Gronbeck by eight patients from January 2013 to January 2022.

Gronbeck is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the female patients while they were being treated by him. Additionally, six female patients reported instances of inappropriate touching that was sexual in nature.

State medical board documents allege Gronbeck used a private email account and used a messaging app called Cover Me, where messages disappear quickly and are not saved, to have sexually explicit conversations with the female patient.

State medical board documents also accuse Gronbeck of prescribing Rivastigmine patches to one patient, and told her to give the patches to others including two other patients who made sexual abuse violations, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond resumes Friday

Rivastigmine patches are commonly prescribed to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s patients and helps improve mental function by “increasing the amount of a certain natural substance in the brain,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Story continues

It was not immediately clear the reason for the prescription and its relationship to the sexual assault allegations made by the patients.

The sheriff’s office previously created a link on their website to report any information or tips about Gronbeck and Yellow Springs Primary Care.

We’re working to learn more.