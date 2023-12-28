Former York County police officer sentenced for possession of child pornography

A former York Area Regional Police (now York County Regional Police) officer was recently sentenced to nine to 23 months in York County Prison with three consecutive years of probation after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Kevin Spangler, 53, of Windsor Township, possessed thumb drives containing at least 30 images of child pornography after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a cyber tip to the York County District Attorney's Office in September 2022.

York County District Attorney Office spokesman Kyle King confirmed Spangler was a former police officer for the regional department.

Spangler is required to complete sex offender treatment and abide by the Adult Probation Sex Offender Conditions.

31 images of child pornography

In May 2022, NCMEC received notification of a file transfer from Microsoft Online Operations that identified the "hash value" of child pornography.

Tracking the IP address allowed investigators to determine which cable company the file belonged to. Several days later, Comcast was served with a subpoena for account information.

One month later, Comcast responded with the address of the homeowner with that IP address, which was Spangler's home.

On Dec. 19, 2022, detectives obtained a warrant to search the home for electronic devices and storage media, and checked his home that morning, according to court documents.

Spangler and his wife were present at the time of the search and were told they were not in custody, and questioned throughout the search.

Spangler told authorities that he had a problem with pornography and revealed his computer desktop would contain "links" to child pornography. He then directed detectives to a computer in his basement bedroom, where Spangler had been sleeping.

Detectives seized two SD memory cards, five thumb drives and a Fractal Design computer tower hard drive. He also surrendered his iPhone, which included 11 images of child pornography.

In February 2023, detectives reported finding 31 images of child pornography on Spangler's thumb drives, including three minor females engaged in sex acts, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Former York County, Pa. cop sentenced for possession of child porn