Former New York Governor Cuomo sued by ex-aide for alleged sexual harassment

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - A one-time aide to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against him in federal court alleging a pattern of sexual harassment while she worked in his office.

The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, accused Cuomo of subjecting her to "critical, sex-based comments and humiliating assignments." She demanded a trial by jury. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. He has said his accusers misinterpreted his words, gestures and demeanor.

"The governor has always said he didn't harass anyone, and with each day that goes by more and more information is uncovered showing how evidence favorable to the governor was suppressed and crucial facts ignored or omitted that undermined witness credibility," Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin said on Wednesday.

Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned in August last year after an independent investigation initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women. He was in his third term as governor.

The filing, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, also named three of Cuomo's former top aides. It accused the former New York governor of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and retaliation in violation of laws.

The suit alleged that Cuomo asked Bennett questions about her sex life while they were alone in his State Capitol office beginning in June 2020. Bennett had told investigators last year the former governor made several inappropriate comments to her in 2020.

In January, a fifth New York prosecutor declined criminal charges against Cuomo related to sexual harassment claims that led to his resignation, saying he had no legal basis to pursue a case.

"My career as a public servant was abruptly cut short because of Governor Cuomo's and his top aides' sexual harassment and retaliation against me after I complained about Governor Cuomo's misconduct," Bennett said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cuomo on Tuesday filed a complaint with an attorney grievance committee alleging the New York attorney general displayed professional misconduct in her investigation into sexual harassment claims against him. James' office said the officials involved in the probe held "themselves to the highest ethical standards."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Winston Duke says M’Baku is ‘less insular’ post-Snap

    Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to premiere in a just a couple of months. And while we’ve already got an amazing teaser trailer that hints at what the film will be about, including the introduction of Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), we don’t have details about how specific characters have changed since we last saw them on screen. During D23 this weekend, Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, talked with Comicbook.com about how his character has change

  • John Oliver slams 'Law Order' as propaganda. One of its actors agrees.

    Prosecutor Casey Novak's job was simple - convict bad guys that New York City Police Department detectives had arrested and give rape victims some semblance of justice. And on more than 100 hour-long episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," she almost always got it done. Diane Neal, the actress who played Novak for seven seasons on the TV crime drama, thought that's how it worked in real life. Police worked with victims to catch scum, rarely arrested the wrong guy and almost never left a

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's home searched by sheriff's investigators

    L.A. County sheriff's investigators arrived at County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's home early Wednesday with a search warrant.

  • FBI Agent Offers Devastatingly Emotional Testimony At Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Trial

    Bill Aldenberg responded to the shooting at Sandy Hook and witnessed the devastation firsthand. He was harassed by conspiracy theorists for years after.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • ‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes

    A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Pressurized case that detonated at Northeastern contained note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg

    Law enforcement officials are investigating after a pressurized case containing a rambling note directed at Facebook detonated at Northeastern University.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Man accused of racist attack on Black historian in Florida town faces assault charge

    A man accused of screaming the N-word at a prominent Black historian and others and then threatening to run them down in Rosewood, a small Florida town with a notorious racist history, has been arrested.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

    Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.