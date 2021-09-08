Former New York House candidate Kyle Van De Water dies at 41

Afghanistan War veteran and former New York congressional candidate Kyle Van De Water died suddenly on Tuesday, according to local officials.

Van De Water, a Republican attorney who challenged incumbent Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado in 2020, was located by police at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery after someone reported a "man down." He was 41.

Police sources said his death is being investigated as a suicide, according to the Mid Hudson News.

Van De Water's death comes shortly after he announced and then withdrew another bid for Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. He previously faced off against Delgado in 2020 but lost by more than 40,000 votes.

VETERANS AFFAIRS SUICIDE HOTLINE RECEIVED MORE THAN 35,000 CALLS DURING AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION

"It would be politically expedient to wait and see how the redistricting process shapes the district, but I am not a politician. I am not doing this for myself, I am doing this for the people of NY-19 (and perhaps some from NY-18 or NY-20 as well)," he wrote on Twitter in July when announcing his 2022 bid.

Van De Water then announced on Aug. 27 he was pulling out of the race.

"Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor," he said.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said Van De Water “was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country."

"We owe him, his family, and all of our brave service men and women everything for the sacrifices they have made," Molinaro added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Delgado said Van De Water's death “is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates."

"We can and must do better,” Delgado said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Congress, 2020 Elections, 2020 Elections, New York, Veterans, Suicide

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Former New York House candidate Kyle Van De Water dies at 41