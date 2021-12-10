Former York SC city police officer charged with shoplifting from Walmart, SLED says

A former city of York Police officer has been charged with shoplifting about seven months after he was accused of stealing from a Walmart while in uniform, South Carolina state police said.

Kashin Dynell McElveen, 31, of Rock Hill, was arrested late Thursday, said Ryan Alphin, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division. He also is charged with misconduct, police said.

McElveen was working as an officer in May and was in uniform when the allegations of shoplifting at the Walmart in York were made, York Police Chief Andy Robinson said Thursday night.

When police department command staff were told of the allegations, Robinson and a police captain reviewed Walmart security video footage, Robinson said.

Robinson said he called SLED immediately in May to investigate because the case involved one of his officers. Command staff fired McElveen the same day and took his police department equipment and badge, Robinson said.

SLED has not released what items McElveen allegedly took from the store in May.

McElveen worked as a patrol officer in York before he was terminated, Robinson said.

Thursday night, McElveen remained in the York County jail awaiting a bond hearing on the charges.

York has around 40 sworn city police officers that serve a city of about 9,000 people. York is the county seat of York County and sits west of Rock Hill and southwest of Charlotte, south of the North Carolina state line.

Check back for updates on this developing story.