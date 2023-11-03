Former Yorktown educator charged with possession and distribution of child pornography

A 2014 Yorktown High School graduate, who taught at his alma mater and was hired in July to be assistant coach of its JV football team, was indicted Wednesday on federal child pornography charges.

Giuseppi Micciari, 27, of Yorktown, was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in White Plains on two counts: receipt and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Each count carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Yorktown school district spokesman Brian Marschhauser said Micciari resigned from the district in August before his coaching assignment commenced. Micciari worked as a teaching assistant at Brookside Elementary School from November 2019 to June 2021, and at Yorktown High from September 2021 to June 2023, Marschhauser said.

Feds seized laptop at JFK

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the charges Wednesday, almost three months after federal homeland security authorities seized Macciari’s mobile phone and laptop computer at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens upon his return from Italy.

“Guiseppi Micciari’s alleged conduct is vile and disturbing, especially given that, as a teacher, Micciari was entrusted with the care of children,” said Williams. “Investigating and prosecuting those who sexually exploit children remains of paramount importance to this office, and we will do everything in our power to protect the children of our community.”

The complaint provided graphic detail of videos downloaded on Micciari's phone that displayed sexual acts performed by adult men on children under the age of 12.

The complaint also alleged that Micciari used Telegram, an Internet and cloud-based instant messaging platform, to seek help to hack into a student’s Snapchat account.

“Guiseppi Micciari was entrusted with our most vulnerable segment of society, our children,” said Ivan Arvelo, special agent in charge at the New York field office of the Department of Homeland Security. “His alleged depraved acts betrayed that trust. Not only is Micciari accused of collecting and sharing these heinous acts, but also attempting to hack into a student’s social media.”

In a message sent Wednesday to Yorktown parents, Yorktown Superintendent of Schools Ronald Hattar said Micciari was a probationary employee of the district from November 2019 through June 2023.

“Be assured that despite the district not being implicated in this matter in any way and the employee no longer employed by the district, we have nonetheless reported this matter to the State Education Department,” wrote Hattar.

Micciari's certification remains active

A check of the Education Department’s Teacher Certification Look-Up on Thursday found that Micciari holds an active certification to teach social studies to students in grade 7 to 12. He was hired by Yorktown in 2019 as a teaching assistant, following his certification for that position in 2019. He became a certified social studies teacher in 2022.

That means he's free to apply for social studies jobs around the state.

Under state law, the Education Department is unable to suspend a teacher’s license unless they are convicted of certain crimes or the state completes a hearing under Part 83 of the state education law and find that the educator lacked "good moral character," said Keshia Clukey, the department's assistant commissioner for public affairs.

Such inquiries can take years.

"An educator facing charges in accordance with Part 83 is afforded the opportunity for a full due process hearing," she said.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa recently told The Journal News/lohud that she was open to talking to legislators about reforming state law so that her department would have the power to suspend the teaching licenses of educators accused of sexual misconduct and violence, in light of corroborated evidence.

