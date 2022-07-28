Former youth karate instructor from Des Plaines accused of sharing child porn on social media: Sheriff’s office

A former youth karate teacher from Des Plaines is accused of sharing child pornography on social media, officials said.

A judge at the Skokie Courthouse set bail on Thursday at $100,000 for Sachin Pillai, 22, who was charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined Pillai, who bonded out Thursday, viewed and distributed several sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 through social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Acting on a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a search warrant was executed at Pillai’s home Tuesday, where authorities seized his cellphone and an electronic tablet, and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Pillai told investigators he used social media to view and share child pornography and a “forensic analysis” of his phone and tablet revealed that more than a dozen pornographic images and videos of children as young as 6 were stored on the devices, the sheriff’s office said.

Pillai, of the 2300 block of Eastview Drive, is due back in court on Aug. 18.