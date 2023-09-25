Former youth leader on bond for sex crimes arrested again in York County

A former church youth leader in South Carolina who was arrested last year for multiple sex crimes against children has been arrested again after another victim spoke out to investigators.

William Pinckney Carpenter III was arrested on Monday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Warrants obtained by Channel 9 say a victim reported that Carpenter inappropriately touched her during a bus ride to a church event. The victim said she was eight or nine years old at the time.

According to court documents, the victim said the suspect was missing one of his fingers. Investigators found that Carpenter was missing the thumb of his left hand, and the victim was able to identify him from a photo lineup.

Jail records show Carpenter was booked into custody in York County and he’s being held on $60,000 bond.

Last year, Carpenter was arrested for multiple counts of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and sexual conduct with a minor. He had been released on bonds totaling more than $150,000 while those charges were pending trial.

Those allegations happened from 2016 to 2021, according to our partners at the Rock Hill Herald. Some of the victims in those cases were as young as seven years old. At that time, Eastview Baptist Church pastor Rev. Chris Mitchell sent a statement to the Rock Hill Herald saying that Carpenter was no longer affiliated with the church.

