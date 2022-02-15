Former youth minister waives examination hearing, bound over to St. Clair County Circuit Court

A former youth minister charged with six sex crimes waived his examination hearing Tuesday.

William Wahl, of Port Huron, appeared in St. Clair County District Court for a probable cause hearing.

He waived his examination hearing and was bound over to St. Clair County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct victim younger than 13, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct victim between 13 and 16, distributing obscene matter to children, aggravated indecent exposure and using computers to commit a crime.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Leyva Kelley said a plea offer has been extended to Wahl but discussions are ongoing.

If convicted, Wahl faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Wahl's bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King has said Wahl is accused of sexually abusing four juvenile victims that he fostered a relationship with through The River church. King identified Wahl as a former youth minister at the church.

The alleged incidents took place between 2014 and 2021, when Wahl was over 17 years old and with victims ranging from 10 to 17 years old, St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cailin Wilson has said.

Wahl was arrested last month at a residence in the 1500 block of Palmer Court, King said.

Stephen Rabaut, Wahl's attorney, has said Wahl intended to turn himself in for his arraignment. The police investigation was initiated in November 2021.

Wahl's attorney declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

