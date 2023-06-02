Former youth pastor accused of filming girls as young as 14 inside church bathroom

A former South Carolina youth pastor has been charged after deputies said he videotaped multiple girls inside a church bathroom.

The incident happened in Greenville County, South Carolina inside a bathroom at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, South Carolina, WYFF-TV reports.

Deputies said Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, had filmed girls as young as 14 years old inside the bathroom, the TV station reported.

Greenville County investigators said they were able to identify at least six victims from the church but are still working to identify other potential victims.

Detectives told WYFF that Mayfield recorded the videos on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022.

“He was entrusted with our children. He took advantage of them in a vulnerable situation. This is not just a one-time deal; it seems to be going on much longer. We don’t feel he needs to be released for any reason,” one parent told WYFF, asking not to be identified.

Deputies have issued five warrants against Mayfield in charges that include first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism.

Detectives told the TV station they were tipped off by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, where Mayfield is accused of similar charges there.

