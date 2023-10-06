Former youth pastor and hospital nurse facing 10 more counts of sexual battery

Gregory Norton, the former nurse and youth pastor who’s already in jail accused of molesting teens, is now facing 10 more charges of sexual battery on a victim under 18 but over 12 years old.

Police reports obtained by Action News Jax said abuse didn’t happen at first, for a few years. But he began spending more time alone with the victim. The reports said at some point Norton brought a massage table which he stored near his daughter’s closet. One time the two were together, he asked the victim if they wanted a massage and the report said they agreed. But what happened after is heavily redacted.

It later said after the family would leave, Norton would set up the massage table in the living room.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan spoke with Dr. Lynn Wadleton, a child psychologist, who said these situations are difficult to cope with for the alleged victims.

“Some people have anger. Some people have hatred. Some people have love and a lot of confusion and mixed feelings because the relationship had apparently positive things in it in order for it to have developed into something that was abusive and that’s grooming him,” Dr. Wadleton said.

The new charges come after one of the original alleged incidents involving Norton happened at the Oakhill Church of the Nazarene. And there were at least 2 formal complaints made about him during his time as a nurse at Wolfson Children’s Hospital -- one that led to Norton being forced out in 2008.

Norton was most recently affiliated with Westside Baptist Church. Action News Jax reached out to them for comments but haven’t heard back. Also, the Cancer Specialist of North Florida was contacted about them vetting him before Norton was hired and if they were aware of the complaints. A response has not yet been given.

