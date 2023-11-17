Former youth residential treatment center worker pleads guilty in sex abuse case

Nov. 17—A former worker at a Dayton youth residential treatment facility accused of having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty.

Jade Aryel Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A sexual battery charge was dismissed.

Lowe is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21. She is facing up to five years in prison and could be ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender, according to court documents.

The investigation began on March 30 when Dayton police officers responded to Dayton Children's Hospital. A social work said a 14-year-old boy and Lowe engaged in sexual conduct at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The incidents reportedly happened six months earlier.

The teen disclosed the incidents during an interview at Michael's House, an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect in Greene County.

Lowe told investigators sexual conduct occurred multiple times, according to an affidavit.

She was indicted on sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charges on June 26. Her trial was scheduled to start earlier this week.