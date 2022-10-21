Former youth soccer coach in Adrian accused of sex crimes with child

ADRIAN — A former director of a youth soccer program in Adrian has been accused of criminal sexual conduct and other crimes involving a child.

Andrew Olnhausen, 34, was a youth soccer coach with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a news release. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a soccer player that started when the victim was 11 years old and continued until the victim was approximately 16 years old.

Olhnausen has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail. The others are felonies with penalties ranging from 2 years to life in prison.

The charges against Olnhausen are the result of an investigation by the Adrian Police Department, the attorney general's office said. The investigation included searches of his cellphone and social media accounts, where authorities discovered dozens of naked images of the victim as well as other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.

“I am committed to ensuring victims of sexual abuse and assault receive justice,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the release.

Olnhausen was the vice president of sales and marketing of a health care business based in Dallas that runs specialty hospitals, senior living communities and a behavioral health clinic, according to CBSDFW.com. U.S. Marshalls arrested him in Texas where he awaits extradition back to Michigan, the attorney general's office said.

Lenawee Christian Ministries ran the local FCA soccer program. The ministries' CEO, Todd Marshall, said they recently learned of the "shocking and disgusting charges."

"As a Christian organization, our foremost priority is always the safety and well-being of the youth in our ministry and our associated sports activities," Marshall said in an emailed statement. "We have already begun praying for the victim and their family."

Olhausen has not worked with or for LCM since he served as the director of its competitive youth soccer program that operated from 2014-17, Marshall's statement said.

"When he did work for us, he passed a full criminal background check that is required of all staff at LCM, and was subject to all of the safety and child protection policies that our staff must follow," Marshall said.

"We have contacted law enforcement to let them know we will work with them in any way needed to gather the evidence and bring to justice the man who was charged," Marshall said. "We are also making a counselor available to any of our students or sports participants who would like to receive counseling as a result of this situation."

This is the second case involving a coach connected to Lenawee Christian Ministries being charged with crimes against children in the past three years. In September 2019, Matthew David Thomas, who worked on a limited basis as a coach and substitute teacher at Lenawee Christian School, was arrested on federal charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Thomas pleaded guilty in May 2021, and U.S. District Judge Judge Nancy G. Edmunds sentenced him to 24 years in federal prison and eight additional years of supervised release.

Thomas was arrested after an online photo and video hosting site alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account contained 93 images of suspected child pornography. The FBI said the images showed girls between the ages of 3 and 14 in various states of undress.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Former youth soccer coach accused of sex crimes with child