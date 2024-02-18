Former YouTube CEO’s teen son found dead in Cal Berkeley dormitory

The 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died in his dormitory at Cal Berkeley, according to a social media post from the teen’s grandmother and multiple media reports.

Marco Troper was just getting started on his second semester of his freshman year at Cal when he died on Tuesday, his grandmother Esther Wojcicki said on Facebook, who added that he was majoring in math “and truly loving it.”

Preliminary reports from the San Francisco Chronicle indicate that Troper died “possibly due to a drug overdose,” and Esther told SFGATE that she believes her grandson “ingested a drug that killed him.”

His official cause of death has not yet been released.

Troper’s mother Susan Wojcicki, a longtime executive at Google, stepped down from her role as CEO of YouTube in Feb. 2023 after a nine-year tenure.

