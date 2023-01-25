Former Z-ville sub sentenced for child seduction

Jan. 25—A Boone County judge sentenced a former Zionsville substitute teacher to three years with the Indiana Department of Correction on two counts of child seduction.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced Shawn A. Martin, 28, of Zionsville, on Monday. The first year of his term is to be served in prison and the remaining two on supervised probation. The first year of probation will include electronically monitored home detention, according to Schein's order. Probationers who do not comply with the terms of their sentences may be returned to jail to complete their sentences.

Schein found Martin guilty of both level 5 felonies filed against him during a bench trial in November.

"Martin used his position of authority to prey upon a juvenile, and it's our duty to do everything we can to protect them," Boone County Special Victim's Prosecutor Heidi Jennings said after the trial.

Martin was a Zionsville Community High School substitute teacher in November 2020. It was then that he used his position to coerce a female student at an off-school site, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martin's position as a substitute introduced him to the girl and to another with whom he offered to smoke marijuana, police reported. He had asked the girls for their social media information at school and later contacted them that way, according to the affidavit.

Martin, 26 at the time, admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the victim but claimed it was consensual, while she told investigators he forced himself on her, according to court records.

A witness who said she had felt afraid of Martin reported the encounter to school officials, who notified law enforcement, police reported.