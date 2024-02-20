Former Zaroni’s employee taking on superhero task of keeping the doors open

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Zaroni’s Pizza in Oshkosh recently closed up shop after owner Jon Doemel decided to focus on his role as Winnebago County Executive, but one dedicated employee is working toward keeping the community staple open.

Alejandro Garza, an employee of Zaroni’s and friend of Jon Doemel, has come a long way from battling homelessness to becoming the creator of the ‘Saving Zaroni’s’ fundraiser.

Garza explained on the GoFundMe that he started working at Zaroni’s three years ago, shortly after becoming homeless. He lived in his car on the streets while showering and cleaning up at a gym, something he kept very private.

Eventually, Garza told Doemel about his situation, to which Doemel gave Garza a place to sleep, food, clothing, and a loving family who cared about his well-being.

After Doemel decided to close Zaroni’s, Garza became visibly emotional, as the restaurant has meant more to him than most people. Through all the tears and emotion, Garza came up with an idea for him to carry on the Zaroni’s legacy.

Doemel took a few days to ponder the decision and felt Garza deserved the chance to carry on Zaroni’s legendary legacy in Oshkosh.

However, financial and legal issues are the only thing stopping Garza from seeing out his dream of keeping Zaroni’s alive, which is why he started a GoFundMe.

Garza has Doemel’s full support in continuing the business, but the financials will need to come from the community to keep the doors open.

Several individuals have already donated, with some saying, “This is my favorite pizza place of all time. I no longer live in Wisconsin, but whenever I return to visit family and friends, I always have to get a pizza. I love and miss this place so much.”

Another on GoFundMe stated, “I want to help continue Zaroni’s mission.”

For more information on Garza’s attempt to keep Zaroni’s doors open, click here.

