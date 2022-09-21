Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molestation

A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of child molestation charges following allegations of abuse by a former athlete where he worked.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday announced 33-year-old Kenneth Arnold was found guilty of three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, after a bench trial. The charges stem from an investigation involving a juvenile, who was 14 at the time, who disclosed the abuse took place at the InterActive Academy between 2014 and 2016.

Police in court records said the gymnast reported Arnold inappropriately touched her about every time she went to practice, or about three to four times a week.

Arnold has previously been the subject of two separate child molestation investigations alleged to have occurred during the same time frame. Gym management reported he was terminated when initial reports of the abuse allegations surfaced.

More Indy crime news:From shooting to standoff to possible meth lab: Indy man faces attempted murder charges

Prosecutors said a jury was unable to reach a verdict in one of those cases, and a plea agreement was reached in the other after parents of the child decided they did not want a trial.

“There are no words that can express my gratitude to the victim, the victim’s family, and the prosecution team. These types of cases are extremely difficult to try from both an evidentiary and emotional perspective,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in a statement. “Results such as this are a testament to the dedicated efforts and teamwork consistently displayed by law enforcement and investigative agencies in Boone County.”

Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Ex-gymnastics coach convicted of child molestation