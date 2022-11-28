Former Zionsville substitute teacher found guilty of child seduction charges

Update: Boone County Judge Lori Schien on Nov. 23, 2022 convicted Shawn Martin II of two counts of felony child seduction, nearly two years after the charges were filed. He is slated to be sentenced later in December.

Original story: A substitute teacher with the Zionsville Community School Corporation has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual conduct with a student, police said Friday.

Shawn Martin II, 26, is being charged with two counts of felony child seduction, according to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a complaint about the incident in early November, the release said. Police did not specify when the incident occurred. It reportedly took place off school grounds.

The sheriff's office said it worked with the school corporation and Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center leading up to the arrest.

