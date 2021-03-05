Former zoo employee sentenced for trafficking endangered Galapagos tortoises

Louise Hall
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Joshua Taylor Lucas admitted that he stole several Galapagos tortoise hatchlings while working at an Oklahoma zoo &lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Joshua Taylor Lucas admitted that he stole several Galapagos tortoise hatchlings while working at an Oklahoma zoo

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A former employee of the Oklahoma City Zoo has been found guilty of trafficking endangered Galapagos tortoises.

Joshua Taylor Lucas of Austin, Texas, admitted in court on Wednesday that he stole several tortoise hatchlings while working at the zoo, according to the Department of Justice.

Lucas, who specialized in curation of amphibians and reptiles, pleaded guilty at a combined plea and sentencing hearing to a single-count felony of wildlife trafficking. He was given three years probation and ordered to pay over $30,000 in restitution to the zoo.

Lucas was charged in April 2020 with violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits individuals from selling, transferring, or purchasing any fish, wildlife, or plant that has been acquired illegally, among other offenses.

The former employee further admitted on Wednesday that he sold and shipped 21 hatchlings to a now-deceased Nevada resident who was previously under indictment for the illegal trafficking of Galapagos tortoises, officials said.

Following the plea, US District Judge Bernard Jones sentenced Lucas to serve three years of probation, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay $32,500 restitution.

"The exploitation and trafficking of endangered wildlife for personal profit is unacceptable," said Acting US Attorney, Robert J. Troester.

"I commend the steadfast efforts of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the prosecutors in this case, who are committed to hold traffickers of endangered animals accountable."

Phillip Land, special agent in charge for the Fish and Wildlife Service, said agents “make it a priority to identify, investigate, and dismantle illegal trafficking networks”.

"This investigation involved the illegal traffic of endangered Galapagos tortoises for the exotic pet trade,” he added.

“This iconic species is the largest tortoise in the world, with hatchling-sized juveniles carrying a black market value starting at $5,000 per animal.”

Galapagos tortoise populations have suffered huge declines due to exploitation by whalers, buccaneers, and fur sealers resulting in the loss of between 100,000 and 200,000 of the species, according to Galapagos Conservation Trust.

At least two species of giant tortoise are thought to have gone extinct, the trust says, with many of the subspecies now listed as endangered or critically endangered.

Read More

San Diego Zoo gorillas receive Covid vaccine for animals

Mayonnaise helps save endangered turtles caught in Israel’s devastating oil spill

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

Hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels ‘target’ Galapagos Islands

Recommended Stories

  • More COVID-19 variants emerge closer to home: What to know about the ones discovered in Brazil, New York, California

    Health experts are seeing red flags in coronavirus variants that were first discovered in Brazil, New York and California. Here's what they say.

  • Trump may have delayed sending National Guard to Capitol riot to serve his political narrative, former FBI agent says

    Police were braced for more violence at the Capitol on Thursday

  • Trump tries to shift blame for Georgia defeat to other Republicans and lashes out at WSJ in new statement

    Former president blames Mitch McConnell stimulus check promises for loss of Senate seats

  • Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa journalist faces trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from free press advocates who say she was just doing her job. The case of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper sprayed and arrested while reporting on a clash between protesters and police, will highlight an aggressive response by Iowa authorities against those who organized and attended protests that erupted last summer and occasionally turned violent. Sahouri and her former boyfriend are charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, misdemeanors that could bring fines and up to 30 days in jail.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Coming to America' 32 years later

    With "Coming 2 America" hitting Amazon Prime today, Insider took a look back at the cast of the original "Coming to America."

  • Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win

    A British judge has ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. High Court justice Mark Warby said Friday that publisher Associated Newspapers must also run the statement on the MailOnline website for a week, with a link to his earlier judgment in the case. The former Meghan Markle, 39, sued the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

  • Agency cancels Hawaii tsunami watch after huge Pacific quake

    The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch Thursday for Hawaii that was issued after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga. The agency previously cancelled a tsunami warning it had issued for American Samoa. The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region.

  • Little damage from huge Pacific quake; tsunami threat passes

    One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas Friday. The magnitude 8.1 quake in the Kermadec Islands region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from New Zealand's two main islands was the largest in a series of temblors over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3. The tsunami threat caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground.

  • How Hilton, Marriott, and Walt Disney Resorts recycle and donate used hotel soaps

    Clean the World is a nonprofit organization that recycles used soaps, lotions, and other toiletries from hotels. Its partners include Hilton, Marriott, and Walt Disney World Resorts, among others.&nbsp;Clean the World has donated over 50 million bars of recycled soap to people in need in 127 countries since its founding in 2009. The organization has had to adapt as more hotel chains move away from single-use toiletries in favor of bulk offerings.

  • OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

    OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally. OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out. The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official. The move was expected but provides far from a storybook ending to the veteran quarterback's motion picture-quality tenure with the team.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

    The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.