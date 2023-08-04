FormerCTnonprofit executive spent thousands on personal purchases, officials say

Aug. 3—Devine appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 bond, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Devine was the executive director of the Southeastern Regional Action Council on Substance Abuse, Inc. until July 2022. The nonprofit, based in Norwich, serves 41 towns with substance abuse, problem gambling and mental health-related services and was primarily funded through hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal grants, the U.S. attorney's office said.

While executive director, "Devine is alleged to have spent thousands of dollars on purchases that did not relate (to) SERAC but instead appear to be personal expenses for Devine and her family," according to the U.S. attorney's office. "These charges include thousands of dollars spent on home appliances; a trip to the Canyon Ranch luxury spa in the Berkshires, Massachusetts; timeshare fees at the Water's Edge resort; and purchases at Marshalls, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Etsy, and scrapbooking/crafting websites."

