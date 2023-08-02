FormerGoshenfirefighter, EMT charged with sexual assault, police say

Aug. 2—He was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Torrington on Aug. 16.

During the investigation and days after the incident, police went to the Goshen Fire Department where the fire chief said he had "administratively disciplined Daniel Brignolo by removing him from the department effective immediately," according to Brignolo's arrest warrant affidavit.

In an October 2022 interview with police, Brignolo said he had been with the Goshen Fire Department for more than five years. He said he had also worked with the Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance Association, the affidavit said.

John Pudlinski, the chief of the Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance, said he learned of Brignolo's arrest warrant on Tuesday and immediately placed him on administrative leave. Brignolo will remain on administrative leave without pay until the case is adjudicated, Pudlinski said.

Brignolo, a Torrington resident, worked as an EMT with the ambulance for about two or three years and was an "exceptional employee," Pudlinksi told Hearst Connecticut Media in a phone call Wednesday.

The incident occurred more than two years ago. Troopers were called to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital on June 20, 2021, where a 19-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted after a party at the Goshen Fire Department the evening before, according to Brignolo's arrest warrant affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was supposed to attend a bonfire in Goshen with Brignolo and a few others, but since it was canceled due to weather, they decided to go to Brignolo's home and later the Goshen Fire Department.

At the fire department, the woman said, Brignolo, who was 23 at the time, gave her two drinks and took her on a ride in the ambulance. The woman told police that Brignolo admitted to her he was drunk while driving and that he "appeared to be driving all over the road, shaking the wheel," the affidavit said.

Story continues

The woman told police that throughout the night, Brignolo had made "several sexual advances to her and several uncomfortable comments," according to the affidavit. "When Daniel Brignolo would make these comments and or advances [the woman] stated that she would push him away and tell him to stop."

After the party, the woman said, she and a 17-year-old girl returned to Brignolo's home. Brignolo gave the 19-year-old woman more to drink, and the 17-year-old, who was going to give the woman a ride home, left the residence at one point. During the night, the woman said, she threw up, started going in and out of consciousness and was sexually assaulted by Brignolo in his bed, according to the affidavit.

The woman awoke on Brignolo's couch around 11 a.m. She went to the bathroom, looked in the mirror and saw bruises around her neck and arm. She also felt pain on her stomach, scalp and pelvic area, the affidavit said.

When Brignolo drove the woman to Torrington, she said, he had told her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to the affidavit. The woman went to her parent's house, where they told her she should go to the hospital.

On June 25, 2021, police went to the Goshen Fire Department, where they found alcoholic containers consistent with what the woman had said. As part of the investigation, police also obtained a DNA swab from Brignolo and his cellphone data. The results of the DNA tests conducted for the investigation were mostly redacted in Brignolo's arrest warrant affidavit.

In October 2022, Brignolo and his attorney spoke to police at Troop B. Brignolo told police he had not seen the woman consume anything to drink though someone had told her she had been drinking. He also said that they had had unprotected consensual sexual intercourse and, once they realized the 17-year-old's car was gone, the woman was trying to figure out a ride, the affidavit said.

Brignolo told police that at one point the woman had gone to the bathroom and vomited. When she got out, she then asked if she could stay the night, according to the affidavit.

Those who have suffered from sexual violence can speak to specialists for support, information, advice or a referral by calling the free and confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673). Those who wish to chat online with trained specialists, which is also free and confidential, can also go to RAINN.org/Get-Help. Help is available 24/7.

—

CT AG calls for benefits for Black WWII vets, families

—

Are CT residents happy where they live? A town-by-town breakdown