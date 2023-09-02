Formerly homeless family gets new start with help from TikTok star
A SoCal family who were once living in their van is off the streets and now looking for a permanent home after help from a TikTok influencer.
A SoCal family who were once living in their van is off the streets and now looking for a permanent home after help from a TikTok influencer.
Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style "Inspire" shopping feed and is offering to pay influencers $25 a video, but some creators are mocking the low rate. The company sent out an email to select influencers asking them to submit videos featuring two or more Amazon products in the same category. Amazon plans to cap the initiative at 35,000 videos, which will cost the company $875,000, according to the screenshot.
This TikToker shared how to get a vintage T-shirt on your own.
If you’re currently living through a heat wave, but still looking for ways to look your best and not melt, TikTok is full of tips to help make that happen.
Asian Americans on TikTok are discussing their experiences as token members of "toxic," predominantly East Asian friend groups. The post Many TikTok creators are sharing what it’s like to be part of ‘toxic’ all-Asian friend groups appeared first on In The Know.
This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
Kayla Malec is a Gen Z influencer with over 12 million followers on TikTok and 1.32 million subscribers on YouTube, where she documents her self-described "crazy" life.
Loved by over 14,000 reviewers, the Baebody formula — targets dark under-eye circles, puffiness and wrinkles.
We check-in to see how our hybrid minivan is doing over the long-term when it comes to fuel economy.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that most Americans aren't regularly masking anymore, and some "think less” of people who wear a mask in public.
Everything you need to know about gap insurance including how gap insurance works, what it covers, and where to buy gap coverage.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
A Back to the Future expansion is on the way to PowerWash Simulator, giving you the chance to clean some grime off of Doc Brown's DeLorean. It’s PowerWash Simulator’s latest notable crossover, following Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider and SpongeBob SquarePants DLC.
From Apple and Samsung to Dyson and Lodge, a wide array of products will be available at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% off.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
Ruby Franke, the mom behind the family YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was arrested on Aug. 30 under suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse.
The concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.