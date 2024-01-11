Formerly homeless man hands out thermal jackets in Chula Vista
As temperatures drop in San Diego, some are working overtime to ensure the homeless are warm – including Joey Rubio.
As temperatures drop in San Diego, some are working overtime to ensure the homeless are warm – including Joey Rubio.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
Why DeSantis and Haley are still fighting to be the last non-Trump Republican standing.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
The deal is reportedly for three years and $7.9 million.
Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
Several big pharma companies are rushing into the GLP-1 obesity space, which currently has two market leaders. How they plan to take some of that market share will be the story of the drug class for 2024.
DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, officially launched its first delivery drone in the US Wednesday, entering into an increasingly crowded market that already includes Amazon and South San Francisco startup Zipline.
YouTube announced today that it's making it easier to find accurate life-saving information about basic first aid and emergency care with the launch of its new First Aid Information Shelves. The new shelves will be pinned to the top of search results and will feature videos from credible health organizations like Mass General Brigham.
Tier and Dott, two leading European companies in the space, have announced that they plan to merge. While Tier and Dott both operate scooter-sharing and bike-sharing services in major European cities and both work with Ninebot and Okai as their hardware suppliers, they have had different approaches over the years.
Dating app behemoth Match Group has named Faye Iosotaluno as the new Tinder CEO, two years after the previous CEO Renate Nyborg left the company in August 2022. During that time, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim held the position. Iosotaluno has been working at Match Group since 2017.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.
Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its App Store in India, less than two weeks after most of these global firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack — many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.
NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.